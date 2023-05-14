British Holidaymaker Arrested at Majorca Airport on Suspicion of Raping Son’s Female Friend at a Hotel in Magaluf

In a shocking incident, a British tourist has been arrested and remanded into custody by police in Magaluf, Majorca, on suspicion of raping a female friend of his son at a hotel. The accused was apprehended at Palma Airport after attempting to hastily leave the island following the alleged rape, which occurred in the early hours of Tuesday.

The victim, a British woman believed to be around 20 years old, informed investigators that she was forced into sexual intercourse after falling asleep in her friend’s room, which had an adjoining door leading to his father’s room. The alleged perpetrator, a 45-year-old man, reportedly took advantage of the situation and entered the room while his son was out partying.

Upon awakening to the distressing situation, the young woman managed to flee the unidentified hotel and promptly alerted the authorities at a nearby Civil Guard office close to the Punta Ballena party strip in Magaluf. Local reports suggest that the attack took place at a hotel specifically catering to holidaymakers.

Ultima Hora, a respected Majorcan daily, reported that the victim provided a statement to the police before they proceeded to the hotel. However, they discovered that the suspect had already checked out of the establishment. Subsequently, the man was arrested at his boarding gate at Palma Airport as he attempted to alter his travel plans and return to the United Kingdom earlier than originally scheduled by purchasing a new ticket.

Following the arrest, the suspect was brought before an investigating magistrate for questioning during a closed session. The alleged victim provided her account of the events, and based on the available evidence, the magistrate ordered the man’s remand in jail. The Spain Civil Guard has not yet issued any official comments regarding the incident and subsequent arrest, which is reported to have occurred on Tuesday.

At present, court officials could not be reached for comment regarding the ongoing investigation. It is important to note that the suspect, aged approximately 45, has not been publicly named, and no formal charges have been filed against him as is customary in Spain, where charges are typically levied shortly before trial.

This distressing incident adds to a series of recent events in the region. In March, two men were arrested for allegedly robbing and sexually assaulting a British tourist in Magaluf. The assailants reportedly tore the victim’s dress and underwear, stole her designer watch and jewellery, and fled the scene just as the police arrived.

Last weekend, another disturbing incident took place when a mass brawl involving around 50 revellers erupted in Magaluf. Five police officers were injured, and 10 individuals were arrested. Portuguese football hooligans were identified as the main instigators of the brawl, leading to a Moroccan youth being knocked unconscious by a Romanian man. No reports indicated British involvement in the violent altercation.

Authorities in Majorca continue to address the rising concerns surrounding tourist safety, particularly in popular destinations like Magaluf. The recent incidents underscore the need for enhanced security measures and vigilance to ensure the well-being of visitors and maintain the region’s reputation as a safe and enjoyable tourist destination.

The investigation into the alleged rape case remains ongoing, and authorities are working diligently to gather evidence and determine the appropriate course of action.