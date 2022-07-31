Officers were dispatched to the station at 11:43 p.m. on July 30th in response to reports of an injured man on platform eight.

Despite the best efforts of emergency personnel, a man was declared dead at the scene.

A man was arrested on suspicion of murder at the scene and remains in police custody this morning.

The victim’s family has been notified, and they are receiving assistance from specially trained family liaison officers.

“This is an unnecessary act of violence that has resulted in the tragic loss of a man’s life,” Detective Chief Inspector Paul Langley said. Officers were able to make an arrest at the scene quickly, and a man is still being held this morning.

“While our investigation is still in its early stages, we believe the men had an altercation on board a train before the victim was assaulted on platform eight.”

“Witnesses will be critical in assisting us in piecing together exactly what happened last night, and I would urge anyone who may have witnessed the incident or the moments preceding it to contact us as soon as possible.”

“Please contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 and quoting reference 665 from July 30th.” You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555 111.”