Saturday, April 15, 2023
Saturday, April 15, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING British Transport Police officers are appealing for witnesses after a teenage boy was stabbed at Weston Super mare station

British Transport Police officers are appealing for witnesses after a teenage boy was stabbed at Weston Super mare station

by uknip247
British Transport Police Officers Are Appealing For Witnesses After A Teenage Boy Was Stabbed At C

On Saturday 8 April, at around 18.45 a fight broke out at the front of the station on Neva Road, between two groups of young people, involving about 10 to 12 people.

As a result, a teenage boy suffered a stab wound in the back, which left a deep wound needing hospital attention.

The youths involved were all boys in their mid to late teens it is believed.

At the time of the incident, the station was busy with lots of people and a number of them can be seen actively running away from the area where the fight took place.

BTP Detective Constable, Stephen Redmond, said:

“Incidents like this one, while extremely serious, are rare and we work tirelessly to bring about a charge and conviction to send a clear message that extreme violence will not be tolerated.

“I urge anyone who knows any of the people involved, or has any information about the incident, to come forward.”

Officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed what happened, or has any information, to come forward and assist the investigation. Officers would also be interested in any dash cam footage that members of the public may feel would be useful.

Anyone with information is asked to contact BTP by calling 0800 40 50 40 or by texting 61016 – with reference 2300039462.

Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Police cordon off Lansdowne Road in Croydon following reports of an attack

Officers investigating a bulk theft in Sevenoaks have released CCTV images

A man arrested on suspicion of manslaughter following the death of a woman in Salisbury has been released on bail

A former Red Arrows jet that guards the gates of RAF Scampton has gone up for auction

Officers investigating a robbery from inside the Lloyds Bank on Southend High Street are now in a position to be able to release a...

The revelation that the Scottish National Party (SNP) purchased a luxury motorhome and kept it hidden from the public has raised questions about the...

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of concealing a birth after, a newborn baby was found dead

Bayern Munich, the German football club, has suspended forward Sadio Mane for one game due to his altercation with Leroy Sane after the recent...

Long-running hit drama series Silent Witness will move to the West Midlands in early 2024 as part of a plan that will see the...

Police are appealing for information following a fatal hit-and-run road traffic collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian

Police want to speak to Martyn Orton in connection with a failure to attend court

Police are continuing to appeal for information to help trace a man who absconded in Ealing while on escorted leave from the hospital

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.