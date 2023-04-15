British Transport Police officers are appealing for witnesses after a teenage boy was stabbed at Weston Super mare station

On Saturday 8 April, at around 18.45 a fight broke out at the front of the station on Neva Road, between two groups of young people, involving about 10 to 12 people.

As a result, a teenage boy suffered a stab wound in the back, which left a deep wound needing hospital attention.

The youths involved were all boys in their mid to late teens it is believed.

At the time of the incident, the station was busy with lots of people and a number of them can be seen actively running away from the area where the fight took place.

BTP Detective Constable, Stephen Redmond, said:

“Incidents like this one, while extremely serious, are rare and we work tirelessly to bring about a charge and conviction to send a clear message that extreme violence will not be tolerated.

“I urge anyone who knows any of the people involved, or has any information about the incident, to come forward.”

Officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed what happened, or has any information, to come forward and assist the investigation. Officers would also be interested in any dash cam footage that members of the public may feel would be useful.

Anyone with information is asked to contact BTP by calling 0800 40 50 40 or by texting 61016 – with reference 2300039462.

Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.