British Transport Police officers have released CCTV images of two men following a number of thefts of bags and suitcases on the Cotswold Line

The incidents happened between Saturday 25 February and Thursday 9 March this year, between 3pm and 7pm

On numerous occasions, two men were seen on onboard CCTV stealing passenger property in and around the Evesham area of the line and leaving the trains at either Evesham station or its neighbouring station at Honeybourne.

Anyone who recognises them is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 and quoting reference number 2300023472.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.