British Transport Police received a report of an attempted rape at 1am this morning

A police investigation that caused trains to stop at Catford was linked to an attempted rape in the early hours (January 9).

At 1 a.m. this morning, British Transport Police received a report of an attempted rape.

Southeastern and Thameslink services were suspended beginning around 5 a.m. because police had shut down the station to complete their investigation.

The station reopened at approximately 6.30 a.m.

Enquiries are ongoing, and anyone with additional information about the incident should contact BTP, quoting reference 20 of 09/01/23.

Commuters were directed to reroute their routes through Catford Bridge station or Lewisham bus routes.

“We have just been told that trains cannot call at Catford due to a police investigation,” Thameslink tweeted around 5 a.m. Trains will pass through this station nonstop.

“Southeastern will accept Thameslink tickets at Catford Bridge station, which is right next door. TfL Buses accept rail tickets as well.”

The station reopened around 6.30 a.m., with Thameslink tweeting: “Catford station has now reopened and trains can call as normal.”

“Officers received a report of an attempted rape at Catford Station at 1am this morning,” a British Transport Police spokesperson said (9 January).

“The station was closed while specialist officers investigated the scene. It has since reopened, and investigations are still ongoing.

“Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 and quoting reference 20 of 09/01/23.

“You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555 111.”

“We apologise to passengers that trains were unable to call at Catford station between 5.25 and 6.25 this morning,” a Thameslink spokesperson said.

“This was requested by British Transport Police, who were investigating an incident.”