British Transport Police Release CCTV Images in Connection with Robbery Investigation

British Transport Police (BTP) officers are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying two men captured in CCTV images in connection with a robbery incident. The incident took place at approximately 6am last Thursday 27 July when a 70-year-old man noticed two individuals following him onboard a Tube train. The journey began at the Northern Line, Embankment station, and continued on to the District Line until the man alighted at Blackfriars.

The two suspects persistently followed the man, and even when he took the lift to exit the station, they joined him. It was during this time in the lift that the suspects confronted the man and demanded his watch. Without hesitation, they snatched the watch from him before hastily fleeing through the station barriers.

BTP officers are eager to locate the two men captured in the released CCTV images as they believe they may have vital information to aid in their ongoing investigation. By cooperating with the public, they hope to bring the culprits to justice and prevent any further incidents of this nature.

If anyone recognises the individuals or has any relevant information regarding the incident, they are urged to contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 103 of 27 July. Alternatively, information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111.