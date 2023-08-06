Brits Warned of Potential £5,000 Fine for Not Declaring Cash on Holiday

Holidaymakers planning to travel this summer have been issued a stern warning by UK customs as they could face fines of up to £5,000 for not declaring cash exceeding £10,000 when leaving or entering the country. The declaration requirement applies to anyone carrying cash between England, Wales, or Scotland and a country outside of the UK.

According to the government’s guidance, individuals must declare cash worth more than £10,000 when departing Great Britain for any destination outside the UK. Additionally, families or groups traveling together must declare the total amount of cash if it exceeds £10,000, even if carried by multiple individuals in smaller amounts.

Failure to comply with the declaration rules can result in severe consequences, including fines of up to £5,000 and the confiscation of the unreported cash. The cash may be seized by Border Force officers, and individuals may have to pay a penalty of up to £5,000 to retrieve the seized funds, which could be deducted from the cash before its return.

The government’s guidance advises travellers to make the necessary cash declaration at least 72 hours before their scheduled departure from Great Britain. If entering Northern Ireland and carrying more than €10,000 (or the equivalent amount in another currency), travellers must adhere to the specific rules for taking cash into Northern Ireland.

To declare cash when travelling, individuals must provide detailed information, including the identification of the person carrying the cash, the owner, and the intended recipient, along with passport or ID document numbers and addresses. Additionally, travellers must specify their journey route, including any countries transited through, along with flight numbers or ferry routes. The type and amount of cash being carried, as well as its source, must also be disclosed—this includes the country from which the cash originated and how it was generated (e.g., earnings or sales).

Customs authorities may inquire about the intended purpose of the carried cash to ensure compliance with regulations. The primary purpose of these requirements is to prevent illicit financial activities, such as money laundering and terrorist financing, and to uphold the country’s financial security.

Travellers planning to take cash abroad this summer are urged to adhere to these guidelines to avoid potential fines and penalties. By declaring cash before travel or upon arrival at the UK border, individuals can ensure a smooth and hassle-free holiday experience while adhering to legal requirements and contributing to national security measures