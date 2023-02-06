A Man Has Been Killed After He Was Hit By A Car In Brixton - Uknip

A man was killed after being hit by a car in Brixton this morning (Monday, February 6). The pedestrian was involved in a traffic accident on Brixton Road near the Acre Lane/Coldharbour Lane intersection.

At 9.37 a.m., emergency personnel arrived on the scene, but the male pedestrian was pronounced dead. At this time, no further information about the deceased man is available.

Brixton Road is closed in both directions while emergency services respond.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said investigations into the circumstances are ongoing.

Police ask anyone with footage not to share it, a welfare centre has been established.

A welfare centre has been established in Lambeth Town Hall and Civic Centre, right next to the scene of the incident.

Anyone affected by the incident can seek assistance there.

Police have asked that anyone who has video or images of the collision or the scene not post them online.

“Please contact us if you have any information. 1725/06FEB23 [quote]”