A Murder investigation has been launched following the death of a woman in Lambeth

Police were called at around 4.04pm on Monday, 1 May to reports of a stabbing in Stockwell Park Walk, SW9.

Brixton Murder Live: Investigation Launched After Woman Is Stabbed To Death In Brixton Bloodbath

Officers, paramedics from the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance attended.

Brixton Murder Live: Investigation Launched After Woman Is Stabbed To Death In Brixton Bloodbath

A woman believed to be aged in her 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman’s family have been informed; they will be supported by specialist officers.

A number of roads have been closed as officers work at the scene.

Brixton Murder Live: Investigation Launched After Woman Is Stabbed To Death In Brixton Bloodbath

Enquiries are ongoing. Any witnesses are asked to call 101 quoting CAD 4728/01May. To remain anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.