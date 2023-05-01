Monday, May 1, 2023
Monday, May 1, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UKNIP247

Home BREAKING Brixton Murder Live: Investigation launched after Woman is stabbed to death in Brixton Bloodbath

Brixton Murder Live: Investigation launched after Woman is stabbed to death in Brixton Bloodbath

by uknip247
Brixton Murder Live: Investigation Launched After Woman Is Stabbed To Death In Brixton Bloodbath

A Murder investigation has been launched following the death of a woman in Lambeth

Police were called at around 4.04pm on Monday, 1 May to reports of a stabbing in Stockwell Park Walk, SW9.

Brixton Murder Live: Investigation Launched After Woman Is Stabbed To Death In Brixton Bloodbath
Brixton Murder Live: Investigation Launched After Woman Is Stabbed To Death In Brixton Bloodbath

Officers, paramedics from the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance attended.

Brixton Murder Live: Investigation Launched After Woman Is Stabbed To Death In Brixton Bloodbath
Brixton Murder Live: Investigation Launched After Woman Is Stabbed To Death In Brixton Bloodbath

A woman believed to be aged in her 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman’s family have been informed; they will be supported by specialist officers.

A number of roads have been closed as officers work at the scene.

Brixton Murder Live: Investigation Launched After Woman Is Stabbed To Death In Brixton Bloodbath
Brixton Murder Live: Investigation Launched After Woman Is Stabbed To Death In Brixton Bloodbath

Enquiries are ongoing. Any witnesses are asked to call 101 quoting CAD 4728/01May. To remain anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Tragedy has struck in Lechlade-on-Thames as a body has been found in the search for a teenager who went missing in the River Thames...

The two-year-old daughter of Tampa Bay Buccaneers player Shaquil Barrett drowned in the family’s pool and was pronounced dead on Sunday after being taken...

Officers investigating an incident during which a member of rail staff was punched have released CCTV images of a suspect

Two men, aged 42 and 27, have been arrested and charged in connection with drugs offences after a warrant was carried out in Glasgow.

The recent cyberattack on Capita, the UK’s largest outsourcer, has prompted the Pensions Regulator to urge hundreds of pension funds to check whether their...

A fire has broken out on Spray Street in Woolwich, South East London this morning, leaving smoke billowing for miles around

Police are appealing for the public’s help in reuniting a man with his stolen trombone in Buckinghamshire

Police have been granted a Magistrates’ extension to allow officers extra time to detain a man in connection with a murder in Bodmin that...

Motorbike rider killed in A21 Pembury Collision

Family members taking on vulnerable children to receive better legal support

MOD Gibraltar contributes to the HM The King’s Coronation

The new inspector in charge of neighbourhood policing has vowed to engage with the public as his team continues the fight against serious crime...

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.