Brixton Search: Police have released an urgent appeal to find a boy, six, who has gone missing in south London

Police have issued an urgent appeal to find a six-year-old kid who has gone missing in south London.

Ishmael is nonverbal and was last seen on CCTV entering the Brixton subway at 12.48pm today (Sunday, May 7).

TfL and the London Fire Brigade are working with officers and are collaborating with the investigation to find the missing child.

If you see him, phone 999 or approach an officer immediately, citing CAD 3319/07May23.