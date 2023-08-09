Weather

Broadcaster Hardeep Singh Kohli Charged in Connection with “Non-Recent” Sex Offence Allegations

Renowned broadcaster and comedian Hardeep Singh Kohli has been arrested and charged by Police Scotland in connection with allegations of sexual offences. The confirmed alleged offences against Kohli, aged 54, are described as “non-recent,” though no further details have been provided by the authorities.

Kohli was subsequently released following his arrest and is expected to make a court appearance at a later date. A comprehensive report regarding the circumstances of the case has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal for further legal review and consideration.

This recent development follows an announcement made by Police Scotland last month, revealing their ongoing investigation into allegations.

A spokesperson from Police Scotland conveyed the following information: “A 54-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with allegations of non-recent sexual offences. He has been released on an undertaking to appear in court at a later date. A report of the circumstances has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

The news of Hardeep Singh Kohli’s arrest and charges has generated significant attention, emphasizing the importance of due process and the thorough investigation of such allegations. As the legal proceedings unfold, further details are anticipated to emerge, shedding light on the specifics of the case.

Lifestyle

