Broken Britain: A teenager from Luton has been sentenced to rehabilitation for the manslaughter of a 63-year-old man

A teen who carried out a knife attack that killed a man has been sentenced to youth rehabilitation.

The 17-year-old Luton resident, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was found guilty of manslaughter last month after Ghulam Raja, 63, died in hospital from his injuries.

The boy, who was 16 at the time, stabbed Mr Raja, from Bolton, four times in the head and leg after an argument at an address in Dorrington Close, Luton, on November 15, 2021.

Mr Raja was rushed to the hospital for treatment, but he died five days later.

A video of the injured victim was posted to the boy’s Snapchat account, and he called police a minute later.

The boy admitted stabbing the man during the trial, but claimed he was defending himself and another person and had no intention of causing serious harm.

Following a two-week trial at Luton Crown Court in November, the boy was found guilty of manslaughter and sentenced to a 12-month Youth Rehabilitation Order with intensive supervision and surveillance yesterday (Monday). When passing sentence, the judge took into account the amount of time he had already spent on remand while awaiting trial.

The investigation was led by Detective Inspector Richard Stott, who stated: “This is a tragic case that resulted in the death of a man and serves as yet another reminder of the dangers of knives.

“The adolescent has already served time in prison, and his 12-month Youth Rehabilitation Order will begin with intensive supervision and surveillance, guiding him away from future criminality.

“Knife crime has become a major issue, both in Bedfordshire and throughout society, and it is critical that we continue to work with partners to reduce the threat of knife crime and its impact on communities.”