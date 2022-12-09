Broken Britain: Police have charged a 14-year-old boy with murder following the death of Owen Dunn, 18, who was killed in Mazurek Way in Swindon on Sunday

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was also charged with possession of an offensive weapon in a private place as well as possession of class A and B drugs.

He is due to appear before Swindon Youth Court this morning (09/12).

Detective Chief Inspector Phil Walker of the Major Crime Investigation Team said: “I would like to take this opportunity to extend my condolences to the family and friends of Owen Dunn at this difficult time. “I would also like to thank the local community for their patience and support over the last few days as this investigation has progressed, we fully appreciate the impact and concern this will have caused.”