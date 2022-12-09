Friday, December 9, 2022
Friday, December 9, 2022

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

The Family Of 18-year-old Owen Dunn Have Thanked The Local Community For Their Support, After The Teenager Was Killed In North Swindon On Sunday
Home BREAKING Broken Britain: Police have charged a 14-year-old boy with murder following the death of Owen Dunn, 18, who was killed in Mazurek Way in Swindon on Sunday

Broken Britain: Police have charged a 14-year-old boy with murder following the death of Owen Dunn, 18, who was killed in Mazurek Way in Swindon on Sunday

by @uknip247

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was also charged with possession of an offensive weapon in a private place as well as possession of class A and B drugs.

He is due to appear before Swindon Youth Court this morning (09/12).

Detective Chief Inspector Phil Walker of the Major Crime Investigation Team said: “I would like to take this opportunity to extend my condolences to the family and friends of Owen Dunn at this difficult time.

“I would also like to thank the local community for their patience and support over the last few days as this investigation has progressed, we fully appreciate the impact and concern this will have caused.”

  • We continue to appeal for any further information that can support our enquiries. If you can help, please call us on 101 quoting Operation Glendale or alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

RELATED ARTICLES

5 Ways To Immediately Get Better At Playing Poker

The Met Office has issued a heavy snow warning for parts of...

Joshua, aged 28, was reported missing from his home in #Plaistow yesterday...

The UK Health and Security Agency has issued a cold weather alert,...

SAS: Who Dares Wins returns to Channel 4 in January with the...

Police have made a fresh appeal for help in finding a woman...

Two men have been convicted of the murders of Denzil McKenzie and...

The charity Drinkaware has described new figures showing a record number of...

Officers have charged a man with attempted murder and other offences following...

Three fund managers have been convicted of a large-scale fraud which resulted...

The explosive documentary series revealed details of Harry and Meghan’s engagement and...

According to the UK Health Security Agency, the number of children under...

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"