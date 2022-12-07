Wednesday, December 7, 2022
Bromley Stab Victim Rushed To Hospital
Bromley stab victim rushed to hospital

Police were called at 4.48pm on Wednesday, 7 December to reports of a stabbing in Hawthorne Road, Bromley.

Officers attended along with the London Ambulance Service. An 18-year-old man was found with a stab injury. He was taken to the hospital where his condition was assessed as not life-threatening.

No arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting CAD 5214/07Dec. To remain anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

