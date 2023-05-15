Bromley Stabbing Live updates: Man Stabbed in the Chest in Altercation on Chatterton Road, Bromley

Monday, May 15, 2023
Bromley Live Updates: Man Stabbed In Altercation On Chatterton Road, Bromley

An altercation on Chatterton Road in Bromley resulted in a stabbing incident, prompting a prompt response from the Metropolitan Police. The incident occurred on Monday, May 15, and the authorities were notified at 3.56pm.

Officers swiftly arrived at the scene, accompanied by paramedics from the London Ambulance Service. They discovered a man in his 20s who had sustained stab wounds to his chest. The victim was provided with immediate medical attention and subsequently transported to a nearby hospital. As of now, his condition remains unknown, and Police await an update regarding his well-being.

At present, no arrests have been made in connection with the incident. However, the police have stated that their investigations are ongoing. They are diligently pursuing leads and gathering evidence to identify the individuals involved in the altercation and the subsequent stabbing.

The crime scene on Chatterton Road has been secured by the Officers as they conduct their enquiries. Detectives will be examining the area for any potential evidence or witnesses who may have crucial information regarding the incident. It is vital that anyone who witnessed the altercation or has any information relevant to the case comes forward to assist the police in their investigation.

The Metropolitan Police urge anyone with information to contact them as soon as possible. Even the smallest piece of information can be vital in piecing together the events that led to this violent incident. By working together, the community and law enforcement can ensure that those responsible for the stabbing are held accountable.

A Spokesman for the Met Police said:

Police were called at 15:56hrs on Monday, 15 May to a report of an altercation on Chatterton Road, Bromley.

Officers attended alongside the London Ambulance Service. A man, aged in his 20s, was found with stab wounds to his chest and taken to hospital. We await an update on his condition.

No arrests have been made; enquiries continue.

