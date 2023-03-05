The Parole Board has confirmed that the latest case review of one of the UK’s longest-serving prisoners Charlie Bronson will take place in public

When Charles Bronson makes his latest bid for freedom on Monday, March 7, 2023, he will face a public parole hearing.

The Parole Board has confirmed that the latest case review of one of the UK’s longest-serving prisoners will take place on Monday, March 6, and will continue on Wednesday, March 8.

Last year, Bronson’s lawyers were granted permission for the hearing to be held in public.

Bronson, who changed his surname to Salvador in 2014 after the artist Salvador Dali, has been in prison for much of the last 50 years, frequently spending time in solitary confinement or specialist units.

He is still believed to be detained at the high-security HMP Woodhill in Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire.

Bronson previously stated that he was sentenced to prison for the first time in 1968 and that he has held 11 hostages in nine different sieges, with victims including governors, doctors, staff, and, on one occasion, his own solicitor.

In 2000, he was sentenced to a discretionary life sentence with a minimum of four years for holding a prison teacher hostage for 44 hours at HMP Hull. The Parole Board has repeatedly refused to direct his release since then.

Bronson was the first inmate to formally request a public hearing after rules were changed last year to allow the public and press to observe proceedings in an effort to lift the veil of secrecy surrounding the parole process.

Russell Causley, who murdered his wife, Carole Packman, in the 1980s and never revealed where he hid her body, became the first prisoner to face a public hearing in December.

The Parole Board has since ruled that he can be released from prison after violating his licence conditions in 2021, a year after his initial release.

No other requests for public parole hearings have been granted thus far.