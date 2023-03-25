Saturday, March 25, 2023
Saturday, March 25, 2023

Broxbourne county lines drug dealers jailed

by uknip247

Two drug dealers who ran a county lines drug network in Broxbourne have been jailed for a combined total of more than eight years.

News_24032023_0360_Capitao.jpg

Capitao

The pair were arrested in October 2020 following an investigation by Hertfordshire Constabulary’s dedicated Operation Mantis team. The two men were charged with operating the ‘Lucky’ line which supplied crack cocaine and heroin from Broxbourne into Swindon during 2020. 

Both men pleaded guilty at St Albans Crown Court on Wednesday 1 March, 2023:

  • Basky Capitao, aged 28 of Whitefields Road, Cheshunt, was sentenced to five years and four months for conspiracy to supply class A drugs
  • Harvey Kimpton, aged 23, of Wharley Hook, Harlow, was sentenced to three years for conspiracy to supply class A drugs.

A 34-year-old woman who acted as a driver, also pleaded guilty and is awaiting sentence.

News_24032023_0360_Kimpton.jpg
Broxbourne County Lines Drug Dealers Jailed 1

Kimpton

Detective Sergeant Chris Cowell, from Hertfordshire Constabulary’s Operation Mantis team, said: “Capitao and Kimpton ran the ‘Lucky’ line, which exported class A drugs into Swindon. The disruption of this line will make a significant impact on drug supply and associated crime in Broxbourne and in the Swindon area. It’s also another county line that has been shut down, sending a strong message to would-be drug dealers that they will be caught and jailed.

“Exploitation of vulnerable people is just one of the tragic symptoms of organised drug gangs. County lines dealers can coerce people into providing a base for dealers to operate or to act as distributors themselves. They often use young people to handle drugs and money, drawing them deeper into gang affiliation that often leads to violence and abuse.”

