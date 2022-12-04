Bryan joined the RAF as an LAC engine fitter and was posted to No 74 Squadron. He went on to train as a Flight Engineer and completed an operational tour on No 50 Squadron at RAF Swinderby. He then became an instructor on No 7 Heavy Conversion Unit at RAF Waddington. Finally, he was the Senior Test and Evaluation Air Engineer at Boscombe Down.
Bryan Wardell, former engineer and instructor, celebrated his 101st birthday this week
Bryan Wardell, former engineer and instructor, celebrated his 101st birthday this week
