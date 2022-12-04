Sunday, December 4, 2022
Sunday, December 4, 2022

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Bryan Wardell, Former Engineer And Instructor, Celebrated His 101st Birthday This Week
Home BREAKING Bryan Wardell, former engineer and instructor, celebrated his 101st birthday this week

Bryan Wardell, former engineer and instructor, celebrated his 101st birthday this week

by @uknip247
Bryan joined the RAF as an LAC engine fitter and was posted to No 74 Squadron. He went on to train as a Flight Engineer and completed an operational tour on No 50 Squadron at RAF Swinderby. He then became an instructor on No 7 Heavy Conversion Unit at RAF Waddington. Finally, he was the Senior Test and Evaluation Air Engineer at Boscombe Down.

RELATED ARTICLES

Police officer forced to jump out the way of vehicle driven at...

A person has been hit by a train at Mottingham station The...

Man who entered Limehouse Basin on Saturday night despite extensive efforts from...

Kent Fire and Rescue drone team locate dog in scrubland after four...

The pedestrian, a woman aged in her 50s, was taken to hospital...

Seventeen year old boy has been rushed to hospital after he was...

Paramedics can be seen working on a person as Police throw Hamilton...

These are some of the closures planned for the M20, A2 and...

The A27, a major route into and out of Brighton, was closed...

Five engines and crews have been sent to tackle a blaze that...

Police  are continuing to look for Daniel Sunday, 15, who is #missing...

During her incredible 48 years, Rosemary has served seven Chief Constables, eight...