On June 19, shortly after 8 p.m., three men are suspected of attempting to conceal CCTV cameras at a railway crossing in Pease Pottage before stealing a large amount of cable.

Officers believe the men in the CCTV images may be able to help them with their investigation.

If you know who they are or have any information, please contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 and quoting reference 80 of July 25th. You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555 111.