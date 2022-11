‘Officers were called to Uxbridge Underground station at 2.15pm today (23 November) to reports of a stabbing.

One male has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and taken to police custody for questioning. Paramedics have taken the victim to a local hospital for treatment – his injuries are not deemed life-threatening of life-changing.

Witnesses, or anyone with information, can contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 313 of 23 November.’