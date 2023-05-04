Thursday, May 4, 2023
Buckingham Palace Security alert man David Huber has been detained in a secure hospital

A man has been detained by police after being arrested under the Mental Health Act outside Buckingham Palace on Tuesday, May 2.

David Huber was arrested at 7 p.m. on Tuesday after approaching the palace gates and throwing various things into the grounds, suspected to be shotgun cartridges.

Although the 59-year-old man was not in possession of a firearm when he was detained by police, he was carrying a knife.

Officers then detained Huber on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon and placed him in prison. Following the incident, police cordoned off the area because of concerns about a bag he was carrying.

The bag was destroyed as a precautionary measure with a controlled explosion.

Huber was admitted to the hospital on May 3 after being held under the Mental Health Act. He will be held in the hospital on bail while obtaining medical treatment.

The event on Tuesday did not result in any injuries, and it is not being investigated as a terrorist act.

