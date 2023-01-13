Friday, January 13, 2023
Budleigh Salterton Lions Club have raised nearly £900 for Exmouth RNLI at the recent Budleigh Christmas Swim

The Club, whose members have long been supporters of the local lifesaving charity, presented a cheque to Exmouth RNLI during their meeting on 11 January at the Dog & Donkey Public House in Knowle.

Budleigh Lions Club members present the cheque to Exmouth RNLI volunteers.

“It’s been another great pleasure for Budleigh Salterton Lions to raise funds for Exmouth RNLI at our Town’s Christmas Swim, and I’d like to thank our members and all those who supported our beach collection and gave so generously to this important local charity,” said Lions Club President Richard Allen.

“We would like to express our grateful thanks to the Budleigh Salterton Lions Club,” said Des White, Chair of the Fundraising Team for Exmouth RNLI. They organised a collection at the Budleigh Salterton Christmas Day Swim for the Exmouth RNLI. They raised a total of £898.31, which will be used to fund essential training and equipment for the volunteer Exmouth Lifeboat crews.”

