Builders in Kent who were photographed destroying Banksy’s latest creation claimed they “had no idea it was a Banksy” until images of the destruction surfaced online

The latest mural by the well-known street artist was discovered on the side of a farmhouse in Deal, Kent, on Wednesday.

A silhouette of a boy and his cat was painted on a bricked-up window, with two sheets of corrugated iron serving as curtains to frame the image.

But within hours, the anonymous creative posted an image of the mural to instagram – alongside an image of its demolition by builders, with the caption, ‘Morning is Broken’.

The mural was painted on the side of a 500-year-old farmhouse near the picturesque seaside town of Herne Bay.

Builders on the site, who can be seen demolishing the wall in the montage, have said they “felt sick” after learning who painted the mural.

Yesterday, construction workers arrived on the site, which is part of Blacksole Farm, in preparation for the construction of 67 new homes.

“We had no idea it was a Banksy,” said one of the contractors, George Caudwell.

“It made me feel sick realising it was a Banksy – we were gutted.

“We started tearing it down yesterday.

“The landowner watched us do it and didn’t know either,” he added.

It comes just a few weeks after the renowned street artist surprised Margate residents with a new mural depicting a man and his wife dressed in 1950s garb.

The council quickly removed the mural due to’safety’ concerns, and the fridge that accompanied the mural was removed just hours after its discovery.

According to the council, the painting was removed this week for exhibition.