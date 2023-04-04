Burnley Man Jailed For Controlling And Coercive Behaviour Against His Wife - Uknip

A man has been sentenced to two years and one month in prison for controlling and coercive behaviour against his wife.
Between 2016 and 2022 Christopher Taylor (pictured right), 60, of Athens View, Athletic Street, Burnley, carried out a sustained campaign of abuse against his wife, Tanya Taylor.
It included:
- isolating her from her friends and family
- tracking her movements
- controlling her finances
- threatening to kill her
- threatening her with violence
- pretending to be her in messages and sending nude images of her to other people
- forcing her to have his name tattooed on her body
- making false internet dating profiles of her
- installing cameras inside their home
- removing locks on all doors inside the property so she couldn’t be alone
- and withholding prescribed medication after she had a stroke two years ago
Taylor has today (April 3rd) been sentenced at Preston Crown Court.
It follows a previous hearing, where he pleaded guilty to controlling or coercive behaviour in an intimate relationship and three counts of possession of an offensive weapon.
Now, Tanya (pictured below), aged 56, has shown immense bravery and has asked that we share this with you so that she might help others avoid or escape the same situation.
She said: “Over the years I simply felt that there was no escape from constant abuse. Most of it happened behind closed doors within the family home and involved just myself and Christopher.
“I’ve always envisaged home is where I’m supposed to feel safe, yet for me that was where the worst things that could ever happen were occurring throughout my marriage.
“This person was supposed to be protect me, love me, protect me from the evils of the world, however Christopher was subjecting me to the most unimaginable things, such as contacting friends and associates via social media, sending pictures of myself naked to male associates, pretending to be me when people replied, getting in touch with associates’ partners who he had sent pictures to.
“All this was totally bizarre, frightening, twisted behaviour that l endured constantly when l was married to Christopher.
“He would put me on dating websites and pretend to be me all the time. I just can’t understand how anybody could do that to someone they were supposed to be in love with.”
She explained that Christopher would always make her believe she was in the wrong if she challenged him, and used the threat of violence – or actual violence, such as punching the wall near where she was standing – to control her.
She added: “I felt unloved but couldn’t escape what was happening to me. l was isolated from my family, l had become isolated to extended family.
“Christopher wanted to control of every aspect of my life…. I actually truly believe Christopher was capable of killing me and I was going to end up dead.”
Tanya suffered from depression, stress and anxiety, while feeling “ashamed” and unable to admit to others what was happening.
However, in September 2022 she summoned the courage to report the abuse to police.
The mother-of-four explained: “Speaking out was so daunting. l look back and l don’t know where I found the strength as l feared for the safety of what Christopher could do to me or the children. The threats were real, the intimidation was real and the thought Christopher could hurt somebody that l love was an extremely dark time in my life and the thoughts still haunt me. The fear hasn’t gone away.
“I have since evaluated and l am proud to state it took immense courage on my part.”
Now Tanya is working hard to repair her relationships with family and friends, and though she still suffers panic attacks and has nightmares most nights, can see an improvement in her mental health.
She now hopes that by sharing her story she will help others who are in a similar situation.
“The support I received from Independent Domestic Violence Advocate and Lancashire Victim Support picked me up when l most needed it and supported me through this whole ordeal,” she said.
“Lancashire Police gave me a platform to feel safe. l felt listened too, l was treated with integrity and my family was safeguarded by the safeguarding unit. l felt fully up-to-date during the process and without the support of everyone the process of the investigation would simply have been too much, especially with my poor health.
“Since Christopher being convicted for his abuse l feel empowered in some respects and feel l can close a chapter in life and move forward as a survivor of domestic abuse.
“Provisions have been put in place to protect me and my family long-term which gives me confidence in the justice system.
“l have written my story to encourage victims of domestic abuse, both male and female, to come forward as there is hope and light at the end of tunnel. The journey isn’t easy and there were days l felt l didn’t have the strength to continue. But I did, and it does get easier.”