Buxton man jailed for putting partner through two years of abuse

A man from Buxton has been jailed after putting his partner through two years of abuse.

William Goodayle of Monsal Avenue in Fairfield was found guilty of controlling and coercive behaviour at Derby Crown Court.

The 39-year-old was sentenced on Friday 24 February to 15 months imprisonment and is subject to a seven-year restraining order.

Temporary Detective Constable Victoria Atherton said: “William Goodayle’s manipulation, violence and controlling behaviour has had an enormously damaging effect, leaving his partner to feel afraid in her own home – a place that should be safe and secure. Instead, it was a place of fear and anxiety.

“Goodayle’s belittled and constantly bombarded her with messages about how he expected her to behave which were often derogatory about her gender. His offending was insidious. It robbed his victim of her independence and drove her away from family and friends.

“Such was the control that Goodayle inflicted was that, despite the concerns of her family, friends and colleagues, she felt she could not tell them the truth of her situation for fear of repercussions.

“Sadly, this is is not unusual with this type of psychological abuse in relationships, and that control often continues even when relationships end and as can have long lasting effects on the victims mental and physical health.”

It is hoped that the story will encourage others to reach out for support and to report domestic abuse.

Temp DC Atherton added: “Breaking the cycle of abuse is hugely difficult. It can take many attempts, but I would urge anyone who sees their own situation in this story to seek help.

“I would like to commend the victim for her courage in what has been a challenging and prolonged investigation. I hope that the outcome and subsequent restraining order will offer her some reassurance and closure so that she can enjoy her family life free of abuse.

“As a force we are clear that this type of behaviour is not love – it is abuse. You do not have to live in fear and support from officers and specialist organisations are ready and waiting whenever you need it.”

Domestic abuse can affect both women and men and can occur in same sex relationships. It can be physical, emotional, sexual or financial.

It can be repeated, random or habitual, and is used to control a partner.