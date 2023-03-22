Buying solar panels made easy

Dover District Council is working in partnership with Kent County Council on the third round of Solar Together Kent.It’s a group-buying scheme which brings Kent households and small businesses together to get high-quality solar panels at a competitive price. The more people who register will generate potentially bigger savings.Solar panels enable households and businesses to save money on energy bills and be less reliant on energy suppliers. They also help reduce carbon emissions/environmental impacts.Find out more about the scheme and how to register by visiting www.dover.gov.uk/solar