Cabinet Office Updates National Risk Register: Revealing 89 Threats to UK Security

The Cabinet Office has updated the national risk register, revealing 89 threats to the UK’s security that the government has identified, including the likelihood of another pandemic and the assassination of a public figure. The register aims to help the public prepare for worst-case scenarios and assesses the severity and likelihood of each risk.

Among the identified threats is the possibility of another pandemic, which is considered to have a likelihood ranging from 5% to 25%. The potential impact of another pandemic on the UK is described as “catastrophic.” The register comes in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, which highlighted the need for preparedness and transparency in dealing with such crises.

In addition to pandemics, the risk register highlights other threats, such as Russia‘s potential to disrupt global energy supplies, extreme weather events, malicious use of drones to disrupt infrastructure, and potential disruptions to undersea telecommunications cables used for internet and communications.

The likelihood of an assassination of a public figure is also assessed to be more than 25%, highlighting the importance of security measures and protection for public figures.

Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden emphasized the importance of transparency in sharing information about risks facing the country, enabling businesses and organizations to plan and take necessary actions to address these risks.

The updated risk register provides a comprehensive understanding of the potential scenarios, responses, and recovery options for the identified risks, ranging from terrorism to conflicts and natural disasters. The government hopes that by being more open and transparent about the risks, it can better prepare the country and its partners for any potential future challenges.

As part of addressing energy security, the UK government is taking steps to boost renewable energy sources, with the installation of wind turbines at the Dogger Bank wind farm off the northeast coast, capable of powering up to six million homes in the UK.

Overall, the national risk register offers an extensive assessment of the risks faced by the UK, guiding policymakers and the public in preparing for and mitigating potential threats.