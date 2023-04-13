Thursday, April 13, 2023
Thursday, April 13, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Cadbury is bringing production of its iconic Dairy Milk chocolate bar back to the UK after a £15 million investment at its original Bournville site

Cadbury is bringing production of its iconic Dairy Milk chocolate bar back to the UK after a £15 million investment at its original Bournville site

by uknip247

According to Mondelez, production of 12,000 tonnes of chocolate – equivalent to 125 million bars – will be relocated from Germany and other European sites to Birmingham beginning next year. It was established in 2011 after Cadbury’s former owner Kraft demerged its grocery business.

The move means that the majority of Dairy Milk will be produced at the Birmingham plant beginning next year, adding to the 35,000 tonnes produced there in 2020.

Bournville’s costs were three times higher than those of its European sites five years ago, but Mondelez said a £15 million investment in new production line facilities has helped increase capacity at the UK factory by 30 percent.

“At a time when manufacturing in the UK is facing significant challenges, it has never been more important to secure our business’s long-term competitiveness and sustainability,” said Louise Stigant, Mondelez’s UK head.

This investment will continue to modernise our Bournville manufacturing processes and ensure that we meet the demand for a highly efficient and robust supply infrastructure for our iconic Cadbury Dairy Milk tablets.

Mondelez stated that a small number of Dairy Milk variants, such as the Big Taste range, will continue to be manufactured in Europe for technical and capacity reasons.

Moving chocolate production back to Birmingham was welcomed by trade unions as a “vote of confidence in the UK workforce.”

Unite’s Joe Clarke said, “To complete consultations and negotiations to deliver this fantastic investment, even in the midst of the Covid restrictions, is a credit to the trade union representatives, members, and business.”

Most Popular 25 Likes

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

While the UK is experiencing a housing crisis, with many families struggling to find affordable housing, the issue of short-term vacation rentals has also...

North Korea launched a missile on Thursday morning, causing confusion in northern Japan, where an evacuation order was issued and then retracted within 30...

Three men have been charged with fraud offences as part of a National Crime Agency investigation into a website which enabled criminals to subvert...

Ben Foakes will miss Surrey’s County Championship match against Hampshire due to a minor back injury

For the first time a new study has confirmed droughts across the world are developing more rapidly as a result of climate change

The recent controversy surrounding the White Hart Inn, a pub in Greys, Essex, has sparked a discussion about the appropriateness of displaying golliwog dolls...

Fantastic news for Harry Potter fans!

Fashion designer Dame Mary Quant has died aged 93, her family has announced

Eight serving and former Metropolitan Police officers were found guilty of gross misconduct after they shared offensive messages in a WhatsApp group

The car bomb attacks at Myanmar’s Yan Taing Aung pagoda on Thursday left a trail of death and destruction in their wake

Premier League football clubs have decided to end gambling sponsorships on the front of matchday shirts from the end of the 2025/26 season

Kent Police is appealing for information to help find a missing man from Maidstone who may have travelled to Canterbury

We and selected third parties use cookies or similar technologies for technical purposes and, with your consent, for other purposes. Denying consent may make related features unavailable. You can freely give, deny, or withdraw your consent at any time. Use the “Accept” button to consent. Accept Read More