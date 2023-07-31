Call 999 if you see this man wanted after failing to appear at court

Authorities are on the lookout for Carl Gratton, a 36-year-old man who failed to appear at Crawley Magistrates’ Court. Gratton is wanted in connection with charges of driving while under the influence of drugs and other driving offences.

Gratton is described as being 5’6″ tall with a slim build. He may also have facial hair. He is a resident of Horley, Surrey, and is known to frequent the Tadworth area.

The police are urging anyone who sees Gratton to dial 999 immediately and quote serial 291 of 29/12.

No other information about Gratton alleged offences has been released at this time.

Read more on www.Sussex.News