The family of Michael Beaven have issued the following moving tribute following his tragic death in a road traffic collision earlier this month

“It is with great sadness that the gentleman killed on the A4 at Derry Hill on 7th February has been named as Michael Beaven of Braemor Road, Calne.

Michael Beaven, 80, was the father of three children, Louise, Craig, and Katie, as well as two adoring grandchildren, Tyler and Harvey.

He was born in Devizes and has spent his entire life in Calne. He was well-liked by many people and was known as a kind man who was always willing to help others.

Michael was a BP pipeline engineer until he was 50, and he spent the last 30 years of his life enjoying life.

He was well known from his earlier days drinking at the Liberal Club in Calne and later spending his afternoons in Wetherspoons in Chippenham.

All who knew him will miss him greatly.

Sally, Suzie, Pete, and John, Michael’s surviving siblings, all live in the area.