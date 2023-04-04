Camilla will be known as The Queen: King Charles confirms the ‘Consort’ has been dropped from her title, as Their Majesties unveil their official Coronation portrait



A new image of Their Majesties The photograph of The King and The Queen Consort, taken last month in Buckingham Palace’s Blue Drawing Room, was released today, Tuesday 4 April. Hugo Burnand took the photograph.

Along with the photograph, Buckingham Palace is pleased to share the Coronation invitation, which will be distributed in due course to the congregation of over 2,000 people in Westminster Abbey. It was also announced today that eight Pages of Honour will accompany Their Majesties to the Coronation Service.

Their Majesties will be accompanied by four Pages of Honour throughout the Coronation Service on May 6th. The Pages will be part of the procession through Westminster Abbey’s Nave.

His Royal Highness Prince George of Wales, Lord Oliver Cholmondeley, Master Nicholas Barclay, and Master Ralph Tollemache will be the King’s Pages of Honour.

Her Majesty’s grandsons, Master Gus and Master Louis Lopes, and Master Freddy Parker Bowles, as well as Her Majesty’s great-nephew, Master Arthur Elliot, will serve as the Queen Consort’s Pages of Honour.