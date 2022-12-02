Two men have been jailed in connection with the fatal stabbing of Camron Smith in Croydon.

Camron was murdered in a frenzied attack by a group of males who forced their way into his home.

Romain La Pierre, 20 of Celia Road, NE26 and Jordan Tcheuko, 19 of St. Johns Road, HA9 appeared at the Old Bailey on Friday, 2 December where they were sentenced as follows:

La Pierre was sentenced to life with a minimum of 28 years imprisonment for murder and nine years’ imprisonment for robbery. These sentences are to be served concurrently.

Tcheuko was sentenced to 15 years imprisonment for manslaughter.

All had previously been convicted at the same court on Wednesday, 26 October.

Detective Sergeant Mike Seager, of the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, said: “Camron was from Shrublands in Croydon and was just 16 years old when his life was so brutally ended in a frenzy of violence in his own home.

“I am an experienced homicide detective and was shocked by the injuries inflicted on Camron. From the very start, my team was determined that those responsible should not be permitted to move freely within the community.

“Despite the complexity of the investigation, and attempts to hinder our enquiries, we have succeeded in bringing most of those involved to justice. However, let me make it clear, the investigation remains open and we will not stop until we have put all of those involved before the courts.

“Despite the ages of the defendants, they are violent in the extreme and I am pleased with the jury’s verdicts and that the sentences reflect the severity of the offences. My team worked tirelessly facing many challenges and I am very proud of each and every one of them.

“It is my sincere hope that the conclusion of these proceedings brings a small measure of closure and comfort to Camron’s loved ones.”

Police had been called to Bracken Avenue in Shrublands, Croydon at 12:46am on 1 July 2021.

Officers attended with London Ambulance Service paramedics. They found Camron, who had been stabbed. He was treated at the scene but despite the best efforts of the emergency services, he was sadly pronounced dead a short time later.

The court heard how earlier that evening the defendants, and some of their associates had called for a mini-cab at Fieldend Road in Streatham. When the mini-cab arrived, the group robbed the driver and held a knife to his throat while they took away his phone and his car.

The car then travelled in convoy with two mopeds to hunt for their rivals in a crime spree across Croydon.

The defendants were armed with knives and were looking for people that they associated with the stabbing of one of their friends, Jerome Taylor, on Pawson’s Road in Croydon on the afternoon of 30 June 2021.

Hunting in a pack, they entered three homes in Croydon. The first was no longer occupied by the person they were looking for and the new occupier awoke to find a masked male in her bedroom.

At the second address, the group weren’t able to get in and so moved on to the third address at Bracken Avenue where they kicked down the door to Camron’s home.

They chased him to his mother’s bedroom where he had run for shelter. There, they murdered him.

They were in the house for no longer than two minutes before they ran, returning to the stolen mini-cab and moped and fleeing the area.

Officers would later find DNA evidence inside the mini-cab.

A 16-year-old boy convicted of robbery at the same court on Wednesday, 26 October will be sentenced on a date to be scheduled in due course.