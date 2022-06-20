Can you assist Essex Police in their search for Ruby Salt, who went missing overnight in #Maldon?

Ruby was last seen on Sunday, June 19th.

The 13-year-old is described as white, 5ft tall, with a slim build and long blonde highlighted hair.

Ruby was last seen wearing a #WestHam top, a long West Ham coat, pyjama bottoms, and Nike trainers.

We are conducting extensive local searches for Ruby and would like to ask the public to assist us in finding her by calling us if they see her or know where she is.

We must ensure Ruby’s safety.

Anyone with information about Ruby’s whereabouts should call 101 and reference incident 70 of 20 June.