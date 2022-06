Anthony was last seen in Hull around 5:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 31st.

There is a chance he is in the North Yorkshire area.

Anthony stands 6’2″ tall and has dark brown hair. He was last seen wearing a green jacket and carrying a rucksack and wearing glasses.

If you have seen him or know where he is, please contact Humberside Police on 101 and reference log 356 of May 31.