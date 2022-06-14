The 50-year-old was last seen around 6.30 a.m. yesterday, Monday, June 13th.

Police and his family are deeply concerned for his well-being and have conducted extensive searches to find him.

Officers are now seeking assistance from the general public.

Jonathan is described as white, 5ft 7ins tall, with a medium build and short greying hair.

He was last seen wearing navy blue slacks and a white t-shirt. He may also be wearing a high visibility jacket.

Police believe he went in the direction of the New Forest.

If you have seen Jonathan or know where he is, please call 101 and quote the reference 44220233895.