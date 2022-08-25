William Lavenu was 33 years old when he vanished from East Cowes on the Isle of Wight on December 2, 1986. He is now 69 years old.

Leah Valdez was 34 years old when she went missing from Southampton on October 29, 2017. She is now 39 years old.

Hurry Fesiyi was only 20 years old when he failed to return home to Portsmouth on October 4th of last year (2021). Hurry will be 21 years old soon.

Igor Luke, 54, went missing from Petersfield on February 10, 2020. Igor, who is now 56 years old, has not been seen since.

Charles Knight, 30, went missing on the 17th of February 2021 from Burghclere, sparking a nationwide search. Charles is now 32 years old.

Sangrok Song, 29, went missing from Southampton on April 17, 2020, two and a half years ago. Sangrok would be 31 years old now.

Damien Nettles, 16, went missing from Cowes on the Isle of Wight on November 2, 1996. Damien, who has been missing for 26 years, would be 42 years old this year.

Doran Malaj, 17, did not return home from Portsmouth on September 12th, 2019. Doran’s family has been looking for him ever since, and he is now 20 years old.

Joanne Sheen, 44, vanished from Southampton on February 22, 2020, after she was last seen travelling to Southampton from Fareham with a friend. Police have issued several appeals and searched for Joanne, who is now 46 years old.

Grant Maddocks, 52, went missing on August 5th of this year. Grant was last seen leaving Winchester Hospital and was later seen on Badger Farm Road on the same day. Since then, he has not been seen.

If you have any information that may help police locate any of the missing people pictured and return them to their families, no matter how insignificant, please contact police on 101 with the information provided.

If you are related to or know any of the missing people listed above, please contact the news team via our messenger to assist with the upcoming appeals.