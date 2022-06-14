The 74-year-old was last seen leaving Southampton General Hospital earlier this afternoon.

Police are extremely concerned about Alan’s health and are conducting extensive searches to find him.

Unfortunately, officers do not currently have a photograph of him. He is described as white, 5ft 7ins tall, and with grey thinning hair.

He’s dressed in Umbro jogging bottoms, a purple t-shirt, and blue plimsoles. He also wears a gold chain and has names tattooed on both his hand and his arm.

Police believe he is still in the General Hospital area, but he could have taken a bus to another part of town.

If you have seen Alan or have any information about his whereabouts, please call 101 and reference 1322 of today’s date (June 14).