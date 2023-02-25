Can you assist police in locating Alex O’Reilly, 27, of Southampton?

Alex was last seen around 8 p.m. yesterday (Friday, February 24) in the Southampton neighbourhood of Shirley Warren.

Officers have been conducting intensive searches for him since he was reported missing, and we are now turning to the public for assistance.

Alex is described as white, 5ft 7ins tall, with a substantial body, dark eyes, dark hair, a beard, and a moustache.

He was last seen dressed in black shorts, a white short-sleeved t-shirt, red socks, and black sneakers.

Please call 101 with the number 44230077514 if you see him or believe you have seen him since yesterday evening (February 24).