Ruth is white, 5ft 4 tall, and has short grey hair. Ruth was last seen wearing a purple rain jacket, dark trousers, and purple trainers. When she left her house, she was carrying a blue and silver Osprey rucksack.

Ruth has connections in Reigate and Brighton.

If you have any information that could assist Police, please contact them immediately via webchat or our webform https://www.surrey.police.uk/…/tell-us-about-existing…/ on our website, quoting PR/45220059883.