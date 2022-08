The 14-year-old was last seen in the Portsmouth area on Thursday, August 18.

We have made preliminary inquiries and are now seeking information to assist us in locating Tallulah.

She is described as follows: – White

– 5’2″ in height – Light brown hair – Slim build

Tallulah was last seen in pants and a hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is encouraged to call 999 and reference 44220336151.