He is currently wanted on a warrant for failing to appear in Portsmouth Crown Court after being convicted of sex offences at trial.

Officers have conducted extensive searches to find him and are now appealing to the public for assistance.

Trevor has ties to Chichester, so police are asking residents to share the appeals to find him.

He is described as follows:

I am approximately 6ft tall.

of medium stature

Hair that is grey

He had a grey moustache and beard, which he may have shaved off and changed his appearance.

He is sometimes seen wearing dark-rimmed glasses, a flat cap, and is dressed casually.

On his right forearm, he has a tattoo that says ‘Mum and Dad’ in a Swallow, and on his left forearm, he has a tattoo of a horse’s head.

A large scar runs down the centre of his chest.

The most recent photo cops have of him is attached.

If you see him or know where he is, do not approach him and instead call police at 999, quoting 44220195919.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555 111.