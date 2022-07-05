He is wanted for failing to comply with his sex offenders notification requirements and failing to appear at Portsmouth Crown Court on June 17 for sentencing on charges including possession of indecent images of children.

Bone was last seen in the Swanmore area on Saturday, June 25th.

Officers have conducted extensive searches to find him, and we are now appealing to the public for assistance.

He is described as follows:

White.

6 feet tall

He has close-cropped/shaved grey hair, blue eyes, and stubble/a short beard.

If you see him or know where he is, do not approach him and instead call us at 999, quoting 44220251346.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555 111.