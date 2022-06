The 52-year-old was reported missing on Monday, June 6, and both police and his family are concerned for his well-being.

Officers have been conducting extensive inquiries to locate him since then and are now turning to the public for assistance.

Alex is 6ft tall, white, with short grey hair and a slim build.

Alex has ties to both Bishop’s Waltham and Stoke on Trent, as well as Shropshire.

If you have seen him or have any information about his whereabouts, call 101 and reference 44220227019.