Charlie, who is 23 years old, is wanted for recall to prison.

Officers have conducted a number of inquiries in order to locate him, and we are now appealing to the public for assistance.

Charlie is described as: • White • 5ft 10in tall • Short dark brown hair • Beard • Brown eyes • Proportionate build • Southern accent

He was last seen in Fareham, but we believe he is now in the Basingstoke area.

The most recent photograph we have of him is attached.

Officers would like to remind the public that anyone found harbouring Charlie in order to obstruct our efforts to find him may be committing a crime and may face arrest.

If you see him or know where he is, do not approach him and instead call us at 999, quoting 44220232013.