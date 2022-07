She was last seen in Flitwick’s Steppingley Gardens wearing a white long sleeve hoody, grey tracksuit bottoms, and a red purse.

Evelyn is described as white, 5’8″ tall, and slim. Her hair is mousey brown and blonde.

If you have any information that can help us find Evelyn, please call 101 or go to https://orlo.uk/EFnfG. and cite reference 500 from July 8th.