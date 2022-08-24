On Tuesday, August 23, at about 10.30 a.m., Heather, 59, was last seen walking along Dyer Road in Shirley.

She has short blonde/brown hair and is 5 feet 6 inches tall. Heather may be carrying a green messenger bag, hiking boots, and a sizable parka.

Officers and Heather’s family are pleading with anyone who has seen Heather to get in touch with us because they are very worried about her welfare.

The most recent image we have of Heather is this one. Officers have been informed that Heather still resembles her in the old photo despite being a few years old.

Please call 101 and give your information along with the reference number 44220343523 if you have seen Heather or know where she might be.