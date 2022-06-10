He is currently wanted for failing to appear in court on 14 December 2021 in connection with a burglary investigation at Southampton Magistrates’ Court.

Officers have conducted extensive searches to find him, and we are now appealing to the public for assistance.

Neville is from London and has connections to Park Royal, Harrow, and Croydon, so we’re asking people in these areas to help us find him by sharing our appeal.

He is described as follows:

• 5ft 8in in height • Medium build • Black hair • Brown eyes

If you see him or know where he is, please do not approach him and instead call us at 999 and quote 44210240557.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555 111.

We’d like to remind everyone that anyone caught harbouring Neville in order to obstruct our efforts to find him is breaking the law and could face arrest.