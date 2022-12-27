Marley was last seen at 4.20pm in the Orchard Park area. Marley is described as a white female, 5 ft, medium build, brown hair wearing black north face leggings, black berghaus puffer jacket and black vapour max trainers.
If you have seen her or know of her whereabouts please call 101 quoting log 10 27/12/2022.
Can you help find 12 year old Marley
