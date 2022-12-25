Sunday, December 25, 2022
Sunday, December 25, 2022

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Can You Help Find Missing Lyla, 13, From Basingstoke?
Home BREAKING Can you help find missing Lyla, 13, from Basingstoke?

Can you help find missing Lyla, 13, from Basingstoke?

by @uknip247

She was last seen on Wednesday evening (21 December) in Simmons Walk, Basingstoke at around 10pm.
Since she was reported missing, officers have been conducting several enquiries to find her.
Both we and her family are extremely concerned for her welfare and we are now turning to the public for your help.
She is believed to still be in the Basingstoke area.
Lyla is described as:
-Mixed Race
-5ft 6ins tall
-Medium build
-Long brown hair
-Brown eyes
-Last seen wearing a black puffer jacket and grey jogging bottoms, and was carrying a Sports Direct bag for life.
If you see her please call 999 immediately, quoting 44220512908.

RELATED ARTICLES

Police have arrested two men after serious assault in Worksop on Christmas...

Police have thanked the public for the vital role they play in...

Coastguard Rescue Helicopter and Dover RNLI Lifeboat launched on Christmas Day to...

Manhunt launched for gunman after a 26-year-old woman was killed and four...

A 58-year-old woman on mobility scooter in Hounslow has been killed in...

A second man has been arrested as part of the investigation into...

Detectives investigating the death of a man in Cullercoats, in Tyne &...

More than one million Americans and Canadians will be without power on...

A Christmas Day power outage has affected hundreds of families in parts...

Police are concerned for the welfare of missing Talia Donoghue, 13, from...

A driver was taken to the hospital following a collision on the...

Thousands of vulnerable children in London are waking up to Christmas presents...

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"