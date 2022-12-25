Can you help find missing Lyla, 13, from Basingstoke?

She was last seen on Wednesday evening (21 December) in Simmons Walk, Basingstoke at around 10pm.

Since she was reported missing, officers have been conducting several enquiries to find her.

Both we and her family are extremely concerned for her welfare and we are now turning to the public for your help.

She is believed to still be in the Basingstoke area.

Lyla is described as:

-Mixed Race

-5ft 6ins tall

-Medium build

-Long brown hair

-Brown eyes

-Last seen wearing a black puffer jacket and grey jogging bottoms, and was carrying a Sports Direct bag for life.

If you see her please call 999 immediately, quoting 44220512908.