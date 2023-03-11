Can you help officers from Hampshire Police find missing Katie from Fareham?

The 15-year-old was last seen in the St Anne’s Grove area at around 10.30am this morning (10 March).

Police are extremely concerned for her welfare and are asking anyone who has seen her to call police immediately.

Katie is described as:

• White

• 5ft tall

• Long, straight brown hair

• Wearing black leggings

• Black Reebok trainers

• Black jacket with fur collared hood

• Grey hoodie

• Carrying a bright baby pink leather bag

Offiicers have released some CCTV images which show the clothing she was wearing today, along with a head and shoulders photo.

She is wearing glasses in the photo we have provided, however, she may not be wearing these at this time.

If you see her, please call 999 and quote incident 573 of today’s date.